164 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths confirmed Jan. 4

On Jan. 4, we confirmed 164 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths:

A man in his 60s from Tacoma. He had no known underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma. She had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Lakewood. He had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 60s from Lakewood. She had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Southwest Pierce County. He had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Central Pierce County. He had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s from Lakewood. She had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s from Spanaway. He had with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s experiencing homelessness. He had underlying health conditions.

We are reporting our highest number of deaths today. Most of these occurred in the last two weeks of December. We don’t report COVID-19 deaths until the death certificate process is complete.

Because of the holidays, we may see more daily case count fluctuations. So, the 14-day average offers the most accurate look at current COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County.

We reported 3,672 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 262.3. Our totals are 26,515 cases and 307 deaths. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 407.1.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 366.69 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

Find more info on case counts, hospitalizations, testing and other metrics.

Find more info on COVID19 vaccines.

Find more information on schools.

Find more information on getting a COVID-19 test.

Find more information on how to gather with family safely.