I Have a Dream Scholarship

It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream. I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all people are created equal.

Young Filmmakers Contest

Sponsor: One Earth Film Festival – Amount: Up to $1,000 – Closing Date: January 5, 2021 – Description: Contest is open to students in grades 3 through college (ages 8 and up) from the United States. Student must create a film on one of many given topics related to the Earth. www.oneearthfilmfest.org/contest-details/

Foot Locker Scholar Athletes Program

Sponsor: Foot Locker Foundation, Inc. – Amount: $20,000 – Closing Date: January 8, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to U.S. students who are currently involved in high school sports, intramural sports, or community-based sports. Applicant must be entering college in fall 2021 as a freshman at a four-year school for an undergraduate degree. www.footlockerscholarathletes.com/

Ron Brown Scholar Program

Sponsor: Ron Brown Scholar Program – Amount: $10,000 – Closing Date: January 9, 2021 – Description: Scholars program is open to African-American/Black high school seniors who excel academically and demonstrate a keen interest in public service, community engagement, business entrepreneurship and global citizenship. www.ronbrown.org/section/apply/program-description

APIA Scholarship Program

Sponsor: Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship Fund – Amount: Up to $20,000 – Closing Date: January 14, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who are of Asian and/or Pacific Islander ethnicity and are citizens, nationals, or legal permanent residents of the United States. Applicant must be enrolling as an undergraduate student in a U.S. accredited college or university in the Fall of 2021. Special focus will be given to students who live at or below the poverty level and/or are the first in their family to attend college. apiascholars.org/scholarship/apia-scholarship/

National FFA Scholarship

Sponsor: National FFA Organization Program – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: January 14, 2021 – Description: Scholarship program is open to high school seniors and current college students who are under 23 years of age. Applicant must be a current FFA member. www.ffa.org/participate/grants-and-scholarships/scholarships/

Carson Scholars

Sponsor: Carson Scholars Fund – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: January 15, 2021 – Description: Scholars program is open to students in grades 4-11 who excel academically and are dedicated to serving their communities. Applications must be requested by school officials. Applicant must have at least a 3.75 GPA. carsonscholars.org/scholarships/prospective-scholars/

Leaders Save Lives Scholarship Program

Sponsor: American Red Cross – Amount: Up to $2,500 – Closing Date: January 15, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to all high school and college students. Applicant must host an American Red Cross blood drive between December 15, 2020 and January 15, 2021. www.redcrossblood.org/hosting-a-blood-drive/learn-about-hosting/why-host-a-blood-drive/leaders-save-lives.html

Legacy Scholarship Program

Sponsor: Army Women’s Foundation – Amount: Up to $2,500 – Closing Date: January 15, 2021 – Description: Scholarships are open to women who have served or are serving honorably in the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, Army National Guard or the child of a woman who served honorably in the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve or Army National Guard. Applicant must a current community college or certificate student with at least a 2.5 GPA or a current undergraduate or graduate student with at least a 3.0 GPA. www.awfdn.org/scholarships/general-information/

Mensa Foundation College Scholarship program

Sponsor: Mensa Foundation – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: January 15, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students enrolled in an accredited U.S. institution for the 2021-2021 academic year. Scholarship is open to students worldwide who are MENSA members (U.S. students do not need to be MENSA members). www.mensafoundation.org/what-we-do/scholarships/scholarship-application-form/

Payette Sho-Ping Chin Memorial Academic Scholarship

Sponsor: The American Institute of Architects – Amount: $10,000 – Closing Date: January 15, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to women studying architecture within a NAAB accredited bachelor or master’s degree program. Applicant must be entering at least their third year of undergraduate or any level of graduate study. architectsfoundation.org/what-we-do/architecture-scholarships/

Profile in Courage Essay Contest

Sponsor: John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum – Amount: Up to $10,000 – Closing Date: January 15, 2021 – Description: Contest is open to United States high school students in grades nine through twelve. Applicant must submit an essay on a given topic related to an act of political courage. www.jfklibrary.org/learn/education/profile-in-courage-essay-contest

Rezvan Foundation Scholarship

Sponsor: Rezvan Foundation – Amount: Up to $100,000 over four years – Closing Date: January 15, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school seniors who are California residents and have at least a 3.5 GPA. Applicant must be an adopted minor, a minor in foster care, or has one or more parent who has died. www.rezvanfoundation.com/apply.html

Samuel Huntington Public Service Award

Sponsor: National Grid – Amount: $15,000 – Closing Date: January 15, 2021 – Description: Award is open to graduating college seniors to pursue one year of public service anywhere in the world. Applicant must develop a proposal for public service. www.samuelhuntingtonaward.org/

Washington Crossing Foundation Scholarship

Sponsor: Washington Crossing Foundation – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: January 15, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school seniors who are U.S. citizens and are planning careers of service to the United States in local, state, or federal government. www.gwcf.org/scholarship

C-SPAN’s StudentCam Documentary Competition

Sponsor: C-SPAN – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: January 20, 2021 – Description: Competition is open to students in grades 6-12. Student must create a short documentary video on the following theme: “Explore the issue you most want the president and new Congress to address in 2021.” www.studentcam.org/

Live Mas Scholarship

Sponsor: Taco Bell Foundation – Amount: Up to $25,000 – Closing Date: January 20, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, between 16 and 24 years of age, who are on track to apply for accredited post-high school/post-secondary educational programs or is currently enrolled in college. www.tacobellfoundation.org/live-mas-scholarship/#home

John Lennon Scholarship

Sponsor: BMI Foundation – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: January 22, 2021 – Description: Scholarships are open to current full-time or part-time students of a U.S. college or university who are between the ages of 17 and 24 years of age. Applicant must submit one original song with lyrics that are accompanied by whatever instrumentation chosen by the applicant. bmifoundation.org/programs/info/john_lennon_scholarships

Future Jazz Master Scholarship

Sponsor: BMI Foundation – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: January 22, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to current students attending a U.S. college or university who are between the ages of 17 and 24 years of age. Applicant must be pursuing an advanced academic degree in Jazz Performance, Jazz Studies, or related studies. bmifoundation.org/programs/info/bmi_future_jazz_master_scholarship

Nashville Songwriting Scholarship

Sponsor: BMI Foundation – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: January 22, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to current students of a U.S. college or university between the ages of 17 and 24 years of age. Applicant must submit an original song in any of the following genres: Americana, blues, bluegrass, contemporary Christian, country, folk, and roots. bmifoundation.org/programs/info/nashville_songwriting_scholarship

Orange Scholars Program

Sponsor: The Homer Fund – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: January 22, 2021 – Description: Scholars program is open to high school seniors and current college freshmen, sophomores, and juniors in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Applicant must be a dependent of an hourly associate of The Home Depot or its subsidiaries to be eligible for the program. thdhomerfund.org/scholarships

peermusic Latin Scholarship

Sponsor: BMI Foundation – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: January 22, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students enrolled at a college or university located in the United States or Puerto Rico who are between the ages of 17 and 24 years of age. Applicant must submit an original song or instrumental work in any Latin genre. bmifoundation.org/programs/info/peermusic_latin_scholarship

Nikon Photo Contest

Sponsor: Nikon – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: January 25, 2021 – Description: Contest is open to everyone, professional and amateur photographers, regardless of nationality, age, and sex. Applicant must submit photography or video using a Nikon device. www.nikon-photocontest.com/en/

Point Foundation Scholarship Program

Sponsor: Point Foundation – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: January 25, 2021 – Description: Scholarships are open to high school seniors and current college student who are “out” as a person who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community. There is no citizenship requirement, but applicant must be attending or planning to attend an institution in the United States. pointfoundation.org/point-apply/apply-now/

Opportunity Scholarship for Locked-Out Dreamers

Sponsor: TheDream.US – Amount: Up to $80,000 over four years – Closing Date: January 28, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is opened to graduating high school seniors and high school graduates who live in targeted, locked-out states that do not offer in-state tuition to DREAMers, or bars them from attending state colleges and universities all together. www.thedream.us/scholarships/opportunity-scholarship/

TAPCO Scholarships

Sponsor: TAPCO Credit Union (Washington) – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: January 29, 2021 – Description: Scholarships are open to graduating high school seniors who are TAPCO members. www.tapcocu.org/PACE-Teen-Program

ACIS Travel is Education Scholarship

Sponsor: ACIS – Amount: Up to $1,000 – Closing Date: January 30, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students in grades 6 through 12 traveling on an ACIS tour from October 15, 2020 through October 14, 2021. acis.com/students/scholarships-fundraising/

Scholarship for Children of Convicted Felons

Sponsor: Eskew Law – Amount: $1,500 – Closing Date: January 30, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to current college students who are U.S. citizens and have a parent who has been convicted of a felony. www.eskewlaw.com/scholarship/

Technology Addiction Awareness Scholarship

Sponsor: Digital Responsibility – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: January 30, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to current high school and college students. Applicant must submit a short statement about technology addiction. Technology Addiction Award — Digital Responsibility. www.digitalresponsibility.org/technology-addiction-awareness-scholarship

Ag Day Essay Contest

Sponsor: Agriculture Council of America – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: January 31, 2021 – Description: Contest is open to students in grades 9 through 12 in the 2020-2021 school year who are U.S. citizens. Applicant must submit a written or video essay on a given topic related to agriculture. www.agday.org/essay-contest

Cherokee Nation Foundation Scholarships

Sponsor: Cherokee Nation Foundation – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: January 31, 2021 – Description: Scholarships are open to Cherokee Nation citizen students who have a minimum GPA of 3.0. There are multiple scholarships available, including scholarships open to high school seniors, undergraduate, and graduate students. Scholarships. www.cherokeenationfoundation.org/scholarships

Fred J. Epstein Youth Achievement Award

Sponsor: Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: January 31, 2021 – Description: Award recognizes the strengths and accomplishments of young people with learning disabilities and ADHD. Award is open to a student 19 years old or younger who has demonstrated initiative, talent and determination resulting in a notable accomplishment in any field, including art, music, science, math, athletics, or community service. www.smartkidswithld.org/2021-fred-j-epstein-youth-achievement-award/

I Have a Dream Scholarship

Sponsor: Unigo – Amount: $1,500 – Closing Date: January 31, 2021 – Description: Applicant must be 13 years of age or older, be a resident of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia and be currently enrolled (or enroll no later than the fall of 2027) in an accredited post-secondary institution of higher education. Applicant must submit a short essay (250 words or less) about a dream. www.unigo.com/scholarships/our-scholarships/i-have-a-dream-scholarship

