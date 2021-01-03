189 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed Jan. 3

On Jan. 3, we confirmed 189 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Increased testing over the last several weeks continues to catch many new cases. With the holidays, we may see more daily case count fluctuations. So, the 14-day average offers the most accurate look at current COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County.

We reported 3,634 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 259.6. Our totals are 26,351 cases and 298 deaths. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 402.9.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 368.6 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

