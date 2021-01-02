Try Library Curbside in the New Year

Library Curbside at your Pierce County Library System is the easy and safe way to pick up books, DVDs, and other library materials.

Watch this video to see how to easily search through the Library System’s hundreds of thousands of titles available to you and place holds for curbside pickup.

Visit your library at any time during Library Curbside business hours without an appointment, call on your way, or schedule online so you can grab and go. Pick up items you place on hold or request a Grab Bag of library materials chosen just for you by Library staff.

Thank you for wearing a mask and social distancing while on Library property.

Starting December 21, the Library is quarantining returned books and other materials for 48 hours, based upon the most recent scientific studies and recommendations of scientific experts.

The Library System will continue to not charge fines on overdue books and other materials in 2021, to help reduce further burdens on people during the economic crisis from the pandemic.