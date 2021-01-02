Curran Orchard Zoom Meeting

Submitted by CORE.

CORE (Curran Orchard Resource Enthusiasts) volunteer group will hold its monthly zoom meeting on Tuesday, January 5, starting at 6pm. Everyone is invited to attend ….please contact apples@curranappleorchard.com for meeting info.

Tree adoptions at the orchard are also underway. Adopter options include Pruning Adoptions ($45) in which adopters take care of their trees, Orchard Supporter Adoptions ($70) which utilize volunteers to handle pruning duties, and Good Apples who provide financial support without having a tree.

For more info, please visit our website at www.curranappleorchard.com or contact apples@curranappleorhard.com