Never have I been happier to see a calendar flip. At the close of a year that proved brutal for local restaurants, I want to take a moment to celebrate new restaurants that expanded the local dining scene. Especially because we might need to brace for impact in 2021. The 2020 closures around Tacoma and […]

The post Best new restaurant openings of 2020 in Tacoma & Pierce County – a year in review appeared first on Dine Pierce County.