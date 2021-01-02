Avoid costly mistakes with free retirement planning workshop

Everybody looks forward to retiring someday. With preparation and a little luck, most of us will have the opportunity to enjoy retirement, but simple mistakes can easily set you on the wrong track. Avoid that fate by taking care to avoid common financial missteps.

Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources, is offering “How to Spoil Your Retirement,” a fast-paced presentation on the many ways retirees can paint themselves into a corner without much effort. Participants will learn about finances, health care, socialization and other topics to assist them in making informed financial decisions about retirement.

This workshop will be offered twice in January, both online and by telephone:

Thursday, Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Online: bit.ly/3o7m5vY

Telephone: 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099

Webinar ID: 995 9073 0015

Saturday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m.

Online: bit.ly/33yTnwq

Telephone: 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099

Webinar ID: 992 8455 4603

Although mostly overlooked, quality of life in retirement is often dictated by things other than money, such as your outlook on life, social activities and hobbies. Looking at those issues should happen months if not years before actually retiring.

“Everybody makes mistakes,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “Some are obvious, some are hidden. It’s helpful to take a step back and look at the most common mistakes people make in their retirement. Many of those mistakes have little to do with financial issues. Avoiding these missteps can make retirement enjoyable, comfortable and rewarding.”

Bob Riler from Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources and Crystal McMahon, Financial Planner and CEO of Great Life Investing, will be presenting. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Meeting details will be sent upon registration. To learn more about this event, or to receive help with registration, contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600 or 800-562-0332.