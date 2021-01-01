Wheeled all-terrain vehicles allowed on additional Pierce County roads starting Jan. 1

Wheeled all-terrain vehicles will be allowed on most public County roads with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less in the south and east sections of unincorporated Pierce County starting Jan. 1, 2021.

Their use supports economic development, encourages tourism, and enhances recreational opportunities for Pierce County residents.

Pierce County Ordinance No. 2020-90s – which expands the number of roads where the vehicles are allowed – was passed by the Pierce County Council Sept. 29, and approved by Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier Oct. 5.

An additional 310 miles will be added starting Jan. 1 to the current 44 miles of approved roads. A map of the approved roads is available at www.piercecountywa.gov/watv. Additional roads may be added over time.



The Pierce County Council first approved wheeled all-terrain vehicles on select roads in east Pierce County effective Jan. 1, 2019. Several roads were removed from the list of approved roads effective Aug. 1, 2019 following community feedback.

Wheeled all-terrain vehicles are allowed on some roads within the cities of Roy and Buckley and the towns of Carbonado, Wilkeson and Eatonville. The public should contact the jurisdictions to learn which roads are approved.

The vehicles are not permitted on state highways, forest service roads, primitive roads, Pierce County Parks property roads, utility easements, city streets abutting county roads unless approved by the jurisdiction, or in national parks. The public should check with the owners of private roads about vehicle use.

Get started

Visit www.piercecountywa.gov/watv to learn about state and local rules and regulations.

Vehicles must have both off-road and on-road wheeled all-terrain vehicle licenses to operate in the Pierce County roadway. Visit the Washington State Department of Licensing website for information on licensing and descriptions of approved vehicles.

Motorists must follow the posted speed limit and all applicable traffic laws. If a motorist violates a traffic law or operates a wheeled all-terrain vehicle outside the approved roads, they may be cited per RCW 46.09.455.

The public can submit feedback on the use of wheeled all-terrain vehicles on Pierce County roads at www.piercecountywa.gov/watv or to pctraffic@piercecountywa.gov.