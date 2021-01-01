Pierce Transit Jan. 11 Hearing about Title VI Service Equity

A public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners Meeting on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 4:00 PM. The meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. and is scheduled to be held virtually due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and pursuant to Governor Proclamation 20-28 that is in effect.

The purpose of the Public Hearing is to obtain comment and feedback from citizens on the changes to Pierce Transit bus service due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Pierce Transit needs to continue operating at reduced service levels as a result of budget impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Per Pierce Transit Code 1.60.010(A), all major service changes are subject to an equity analysis which includes evaluation of adverse effects on minority and low income populations. Six routes meet this criteria. Current service is 90 percent of pre-COVID service levels with the following changes: Reduced service spans on Routes 13, 63, 402 and 425. Reduced service frequencies on Routes 13, 63, 212, 402, and 425. Discontinued service on Route 102. The Board of Commissioners will consider the findings of the Title VI Service Equity Analysis and consider operationalizing the reduced service levels at their February 8, 2021 meeting.

Information about this proposal may be viewed on the Agency’s website at www.piercetransit.org/news/?id=490, or by calling Pierce Transit at (253) 581- 8079. If you are unable to attend the public hearing, questions and written comments pertaining to the emergency service reductions should be submitted by January 8, 2021 to:

Lindsey Sehmel, Principal Planner

PO Box 99070

Lakewood, WA. 98496-0070

Or calling 253-581-8079

Or email at lsehmel@piercetransit.org