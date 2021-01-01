New Resource for Laid-off workers in Pierce County

Tacoma, WA – Laid-off workers have a new resource to help them navigate unemployment insurance, retraining, and the job search process. WorkSource Pierce is now offering weekly webinars with experts from several agencies to answer questions and provide information about available services.

These webinars, called Layoff Assistance Sessions, are geared to help anyone who has lost their job and is seeking resources. “These are basically Layoff 101 classes, where we cover everything from how to apply for unemployment to how to tap into programs and retrain for a new career,” explained Teresa Delicino, WorkForce Central’s Senior Director of Business Solutions. “We were already offering these webinars for companies going through downsizing. These new public sessions make the experts available to everyone.”

The 90-minute webinar covers:

WorkSource employment center services

Retraining and education opportunities for people who qualify as dislocated workers

Health care insurance and COBRA health insurance coverage

Unemployment insurance benefits and the application process

Options for retirement benefits

The role of Washington State Labor Council advocates

Sessions are held on alternating Tuesdays and Fridays. For a calendar of sessions and to register, visit the WorkSource Pierce website. Companies that are downsizing can also set up special sessions for workers who have received lay-off notices by contacting Teresa Delicino at tdelicino@workforce-central.org.

WorkForce Central is the administrative agency of the Pierce County workforce system. It fosters data-driven decision making and connects workforce development partners into a cohesive, collaborative, and effective network. WorkForce Central supports job seekers through direct services provided by WorkSource Pierce.