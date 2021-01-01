Letter: Change

Submitted by William Elder.

With change comes hope— so needed in these troubled times.

But…

With hope comes change— even more needed in these troubled times.

“Hope your banged-up thumb gets better,” is a good thing to say and wish. “Stop slamming your thumb with that same damned hammer,” is an even more sympathetic and helpful advice for a friend, or, given Christian empathy, even an enemy. Stop hurting yourself needlessly, foolishly, sometimes without even recognizing what you are doing, is the best advice of all— for you, for me, for all of us who share the commonality of pain. For indeed we all are in this together.

Change is an organizational principle of our universe, a guiding force. We are born, age, learn, have experiences, then, no matter what, we die. Try a veto on that and see how far it gets you. Sure, take whatever comfort you can glean from your thoughts, your emotions, your understandings, your undertakings, and your beliefs. Embrace them however, whenever you can, and hold them dear! But recognize that ongoing change operated among us, on us, before humankind, even in its primitive state, was ever here to develop its own notions of how the world ought to be run. Ever-leveling seas of change ruled human development long before the rise of mountains and cultures appeared to separate us into warring factions. Long before. For change is but time passing, shaping, molding, as far back and as far into the future as our imaginations can grasp. It neither begins nor ends— certainly not within our short understanding of ourselves within the defining limits of our globe, and our intellectual capacity within that, and our personal nibbling at the block of truth we are able to recognize as nourishing and sustaining.

Still, we live our short span. We experience— we enjoy sentience; we feel pain; we mourn loss; and bury our dead. Most important to the development of humankind, we, over the ages, have learned— hard learned, but learned— to try, to fail, to pick ourselves up, count our casualties, try again, fail again, pick ourselves up again, and strive on— with fewer broken bones, hopefully, and, hopefully, smarter! For experience has always been our teacher and failure our tutor.

Until now. Until this very second! As always, those who can see and grasp that the Earth, implanted, lifted us up, sustained us, can appreciate it for the mother it always was. Those who turn their faces to the stars, that always were there, inspiring legends and making myths, can see they are still shining, beckoning our minds upwards and outwards. They and this generation of us that are still here, striving away— full of choices, pushed by hope, and our universal curiosity— in this very ticking second, hold change in your hand, in your very person, surrounded by inner and outer wonder just waiting to be directed. Imagination and courage are all we need, encouraged by a little good will towards our own selves and towards each other: So little to recognize that could do so much in the New Year— and all those happy ones to come!

