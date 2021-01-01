Happy New Year from the Lakewood Playhouse

Submitted by Heather Hinds and James Venturini, Interim Co-Managing Artistic Directors.

At the Lakewood Playhouse we are filled with cautious hope as we look to the future and hope that we will see you in the New Year.

We are also bringing some of this year’s challenges into 2021 with us.

The Lakewood Playhouse will remain closed until we are allowed to safely reopen for at least 50% capacity.

We will continue producing virtual content and holding online theatre education classes. It is not what we’re used to and it isn’t the way the Lakewood Playhouse is accustomed to working, but we (like so many others in our community) are doing what we can to make the best of the way things are right now.

The Lakewood Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and as such it must have a mission, a purpose for being.

Ours is to create engaging and entertaining theatre celebrating the human experience through the stories that we tell.

The Board of Directors, theatre staff, contracted artists, and volunteers come together to fulfill that mission for a variety of personal and professional reasons, but the outcome is always the same: Live theatre productions performed for our amazing audiences.

We want to make you think, make you feel, make you laugh, and we celebrate the art that we make together as a community.

Thank you for your support, your donations, and your comments as we have navigated this year.

We are still here because of you. Please visit our website lakewoodplayhouse.org for upcoming events.

We look forward to 2021 with you and wish you the happiest and safest of New Year.

As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at info@lakewoodplayhouse.org.