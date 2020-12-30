Letter: I now pay Tacoma solid waste to haul my glass to one of four recycle centers.

Submitted by James Bisceglia.

Residential curbside glass recycle service in Tacoma ends on January 4, 2021. Thereafter I must take my time, use my vehicle to drive my glass, which I need to put in a separate container, to one of four locations. I still pay the same amount, $50 per month, for solid waste and recycle collection. The city has reduced customer service, transferred the burden to residents and added an additional fee for recycling services which they now forces me to transport to them.

How does the City of Tacoma still have the nerve to include the word service in their description of the refuse department. It seems that there is little or no management effort put forth to solve their employee expense situation but, to stick the cost for their lack of effort onto Tacoma residents. With collection driver salaries from $75,000 to $105,000 without the generous benefits the city provides it is too easy for management to pass the buck to Tacoma residents.

There are many potential unintended consequences that were likely not considered when the Refuse department came up with the idea to force their customers to deliver their own garbage. We can hope our road sides, parks and vacant properties don’t become littered with glass. Commercial and business locations can expect to find more glass dropped off in their garbage containers or just left behind their buildings.

Unfortunately residents of Tacoma don’t have access to competitors for garbage service and so are captives of the city.

