Good riddance

By Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County Executive.

I can’t imagine there is a person who isn’t relieved that 2020 is almost over. While there have been many wonderful events – babies were born, partners were wed, birthdays were celebrated, and puppies were adopted – the losses were much more difficult. Families lost loved ones, left to mourn without communal memorials or funerals. Many in our community lost their jobs and favorite restaurants closed. Too many of our neighbors are barely hanging on to their homes. The mental health impacts of the pandemic are just starting to emerge.

While we can’t know fully what lies ahead, 2021 holds promise. As the COVID vaccine rolls out – even though it may take several months to get to everyone – we can see a brighter future on the horizon.

So, before the Times Square ball drops and we say good-bye to an historic 12 months, I encourage you to take one last look at the “unprecedented” year none of us will ever forget.

Here’s to a happier, healthier 2021!

First published on the Pierce County website.