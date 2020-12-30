222 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths confirmed Dec. 30

On Dec. 30, we confirmed 222 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths:

A man in his 80s from Tacoma. It is unknown if he had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s from Tacoma. It is unknown if he had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Frederickson. It is unknown if he had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma. She had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Tacoma. He had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s from Gig Harbor. She had underlying health conditions.

We reported 3,531 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 252.2. Our totals are 25,162 cases and 294 deaths.

Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 391.5. With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 463.3 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

Record levels of testing over the past several weeks caught many new cases. The good news is our percent positive rate continues to decline.

Monday, we started reporting COVID-19 vaccines received in Pierce County. About 10,000 people who work in Pierce County or reside in a local long-term care facility received their first dose of vaccine in Pierce County. And about 6,000 residents received their first dose—either here or in the county where they work. Read more in this Your Reliable Source blog.

