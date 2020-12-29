Puyallup School District looking for temporary recess supervision help

If you have some time, the Puyallup School District will pay $20 per hour for help with temporary recess help at some of the district’s elementary schools. This is part of their plan to safely return students to the classroom.

Are you in need of a part-time position making $20/hour? As we plan for safely returning small groups of students onsite, we are looking for temporary recess supervision at various elementary schools.

Apply by Dec. 30. Link here for more info: t.co/fi9Q0FOL2P pic.twitter.com/pfAN4TcozH — Puyallup School District (@PuyallupSD) December 26, 2020