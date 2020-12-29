The Suburban Times

Puyallup School District looking for temporary recess supervision help

If you have some time, the Puyallup School District will pay $20 per hour for help with temporary recess help at some of the district’s elementary schools. This is part of their plan to safely return students to the classroom.

