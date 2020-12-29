Pierce County Parks 2021 No Sun Fun Run offers virtual and in-person race options

The No Sun Fun Run, presented by Pierce County Parks, is reimagined for 2021 with the option to race in-person or virtually. The in-person race will be held Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Nathan Chapman Memorial Trail in Puyallup while the virtual race will occur Jan. 15-17, 2021. Pre-registration is required for participation in either option and can be done online.

Rain, hail, sleet or snow, the in-person No Sun Fun Run will take place and welcomes all ages and abilities on the Nathan Chapman Memorial Trail. View the 5K Fun Run course here. Racers are encouraged to bring their enthusiasm for one of the first non-competitive 5K’s of the year.

The beautifully forested 5K course on the Nathan Chapman Memorial Trail is very flat and stroller friendly. The race will be chip timed. To accommodate social distancing requirements, participants are asked to pre-register and select experience level with staggered start times. Registration will not be available on the day of the race and participants should remain in their vehicles until their designated start time. The registration fee is $20 and must be completed by Jan. 3, 2021.

Virtual race participants of all skill levels and abilities who like to run, walk, or a combination of both, can be a part of the No Sun Fun Run from Jan. 15-17, 2021. Participants may race at their own pace and location of their choosing. Whether at home on the treadmill, on a favorite neighborhood trail, or even at a local park, the options are endless.

No Sun Fun Run virtual participants still need to pre-register but can complete the challenge in multiple parts or all at once until the 5K goal is reached. After registration, a race log will be emailed to virtual participants to keep track of miles and return to Pierce County Parks.

All participants will receive a No Sun Fun Run race bib and the first 125 registrants will receive a race medal. For more information or to register for the in-person or virtual race, visit the No Sun Fun Run website or call (253) 798-4177.