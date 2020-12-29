New fee for commercial-sized yard waste loads at Pierce County transfer stations

There will be a new fee for commercial-sized loads of yard waste brought to Pierce County transfer stations starting Jan. 1, 2021.

The new fee will stabilize disposal rates for residents and extend the life of the landfill. The fee will be $100 per ton (2,000 pounds) of yard waste.

The new fee will not impact loads under 2,000 pounds or curbside yard waste pick-up. The fee to dispose of noxious weeds will increase to $100 per ton with a $20 minimum charge up to 400 pounds, then prorated after 400 pounds.

The yard waste composting system is funded by Pierce County ratepayers. The amount of yard waste entering the Pierce County solid waste system and the cost to collect and compost have steadily risen.

The volume of yard waste brought to Pierce County transfer stations has increased from 55,000 tons in 2008 to 175,000 tons in 2019. This increase has driven disposal costs higher and surpasses the capacity of the system to process it into compost by 35-40,000 tons annually.

By implementing a fee for commercial-sized loads, Pierce County joins neighboring counties in Western Washington by establishing a policy that requires the largest producers of yard waste to financially contribute to the disposal of it.

A list of transfer stations can be found at www.piercecountywa.gov/transferstations.

A list of accepted and not accepted yard waste materials can be found at www.piercecountywa.gov/yardwaste.