Dr. Christopher Beasley, a UW Tacoma professor who grew up in rural Illinois, served time in prison for charges related to possession of multiple drugs. After prison he earned multiple college degrees including a Ph.D. in Community Psychology from DePaul University.

He is highly involved in community organizing for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people, in addition to the LGBTQ community, which he is a part of.

