370 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths confirmed Dec. 29

On Dec. 29, we confirmed 370 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths:

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s from Puyallup with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s from Tacoma with no known underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from the Gig Harbor Area with no known underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 50s from Central Pierce County with no known underlying health conditions.

Holiday-related delays, weekend processing delays and batch processing at labs contributed to the higher number of cases we are reporting today. The 14-day average offers the most accurate look at current COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County.

We reported 3,470 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 247.9. Our totals are 24,939 cases and 288 deaths.

Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 384.7. With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 498.9 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

Record levels of testing over the past several weeks caught many new cases. The good news is our percent positive rate is declining.

Yesterday, we started reporting number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Pierce County. About 8,000 people who work in Pierce County or reside in a local long-term care facility received their first dose of vaccine in Pierce County. And about 5,000 residents received their first dose—either here or in the county where they work. Read more in this Your Reliable Source blog.

Find more info on case counts, hospitalizations, testing and other metrics.

Find more info on COVID19 vaccines.

Find more information on schools.

Find more information on getting a COVID-19 test.

Find more information on how to gather with family safely.