Track installation continues near Tacoma General

Crews continue installing track on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 3rd Street to 6th Avenue near Tacoma General and Mary Bridge hospitals. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. To access the Emergency Department, please follow Martin Luther King Jr. Way south from Division Avenue and turn left at S. 5th St. Enter at S. 5th St. and exit through the alley to 6th Avenue. Please allow extra time to reach your destination – thank you. Crews will pull rail into place in this section on Wed, Dec. 30 at 5 a.m.

Crews continue to install track on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 17th St. to S. 19th St., and this work will continue until Jan 5. The contractor also is installing track on E. 25th St. near the Operations and Maintenance Facility.

Looking ahead, crews plan to start installing a sewer line on Commerce St. from S. 9th St. to the crosswalk near the Theater District Station as soon as Jan. 4. The contractor will install track across 6th Avenue as soon as Jan. 4 and on Division Avenue from Yakima Ave to I St. as soon as Jan. 11. The contactor will not be working from Dec. 31 to Jan 3. Happy New Year!

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 17th Street, S. 18th Street, and E. 25th Street.

When

Week of December 28

Where

MLK Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 3rd St — northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 17th St. to S. 19th St. – street closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 18th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

E. 25th Street from E. G St. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure.