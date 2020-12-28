What’s cooler than a Stryker? One with a laser of course 2020-12-28 By The Suburban Times Leave a Comment An I Corps tweet about laser equipped Strykers and a link to the story with more details. We didn’t think Strykers could get any cooler than they already are……and then they decided to put lasers on them! (See article below)#ModernizingTheArmy t.co/B39g68cTMy pic.twitter.com/p76aUJrZov— I Corps (@I_Corps) December 29, 2020 Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Related
