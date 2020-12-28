Pierce County frontline workers get COVID-19 vaccinations at special clinic

TACOMA-WASH.—People on the frontline response to the COVID-19 pandemic serve a vital role in Pierce County. On Dec. 26 and 27, a group of roughly 740 EMS workers and healthcare providers got vaccinated against COVID-19—420 on Dec. 26 and 320 on Dec. 27. These workers are in group 1a of Washington State Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The special two-day drive-thru event at the Pierce County Annex—2401 S. 35th St., Tacoma—wasn’t open to the general public. Pierce County Department of Emergency Management and Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department organized it to increase vaccination of EMS workers and providers who are in this priority group. This focused approach allowed for the efficient vaccination of this vital workforce in a protected space.

People who were vaccinated at the clinic received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. They will receive their second dose at a later date.

Healthcare providers have been administering vaccine to workers in group 1a since Dec. 15.

People are getting vaccinated in phases based on Washington State Department of Health’s prioritization plan. Read more about vaccine distribution. With current estimates, the national supply will be adequate to begin widespread vaccination of the general public by the second quarter of 2021. When the time comes to vaccinate the general public, we will let you know.

Local frontline workers who will have a role in vaccinating county residents—or training others to do so—had opportunities to learn about and practice administering the vaccine.

Learn more at tpchd.org/covid19vaccine.

