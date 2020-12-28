Domestic Violence Arrest in the early morning hours of Dec. 27 in DuPont

On December 27, 2020 at approximately 12:23 a.m., DuPont Police patrol units were emergency-dispatched to an address in the 1500 block of Bittner Ct., DuPont WA for a domestic assault in progress involving a firearm.

Due to the nature of the call, additional units from the Lakewood Police Department, Steilacoom Department of Public Safety, and the Washington State Patrol also responded under mutual aid. Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact, but the male adult-suspect refused to comply with officers’ orders and refused to exit the home.

After a short period of time, the victim-family members exited the home to safety, but the armed suspect refused to disarm or surrender. Active negotiations and de-escalation attempts took place until the suspect eventually surrendered and was safely taken into custody. This occurred approximately two hours after initial communication was established between the police and the suspect. The suspect was subsequently arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail under numerous felony domestic violence charges.

The sole suspect was later identified as Owen G. Ray, age 47, of DuPont, WA. Ray is an active duty service member (U.S. Army), currently assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM). The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Ray with the following offenses:

Assault in the second degree with a firearm (two counts), RCW 9A.36.021

Felony Harassment (two counts), RCW 9A.46.020

Kidnapping in the first degree, RCW 9A.40.020

Reckless Endangerment, RCW 9A.36.050

While actively working with the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office, the DuPont Police Department continues to investigate this incident. The DuPont Police Department is also coordinating with the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) located on JBLM.

Out of respect for the victims in this matter, no further investigative information will be provided at this time. Please direct questions regarding charging status to the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office, incarceration status to the Pierce County Jail, or military service affiliation questions to the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigations Division located on JBLM.