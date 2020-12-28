101 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed Dec. 28

On Dec. 28, we confirmed 101 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths, both with underlying health conditions:

A man in his 80s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 90s from Tacoma.

Holiday-related delays resulted in lower than expected cases today. The 14-day average offers the most accurate look at current COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County.

We reported 3,325 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 368.6. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 237.5.

Our totals are 24,569 cases and 283 deaths.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 539.9 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

Record levels of testing over the past several weeks caught many new cases. The good news is our percent positive rate is declining.

