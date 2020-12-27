Coffee Chat (and save the world) Dec. 28 at 9 am

Our Coffee Chats happen every other Monday – a fast moving hour – stay on to ask questions if you have time. Guaranteed to lift your spirits.

Delighted to announce that Allen Klein author of the new, delightful book, The Awe Factor, will join us for Coffee Chat (and Change the World) on Monday morning at 9:00 Pacific Time.

“This landmark book will help you discover the everyday magical moments in your life,” wrote Jack Canfield.

Fits right in with our project to keep Christmas alive all year long.

Barb Hiatt shows us the secret of her Grandma’s delicious Hot Chocolate.

Coffee Chat (and save the world) Dec 28 9:00 am

Chef Anessa McClendon will be there with New Year ideas for us, and so will Howard Weinberg, author of the song, Christmas All Year Long. I’ll be there.. If you can come too, It will be perfect. Remember, coffee and chat is a fast moving hour variety show, with the opportunity to stay afterwards to ask questions if you don’t have to rush away.

And YOU get to vote on whether we SHOULD keep Christmas alive or just keep it special once a year.

You are invited to a Zoom meeting.

When: Dec 28, 2020 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Register in advance for this meeting:

us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMvfumqqDgjGtIIcWjU5gbnMW4oStHfM9Rs

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Dorothy@itsnevertoolate.com