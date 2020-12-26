Tacoma Housing Now Takes Motel for Emergency Pandemic Housing

On Christmas Day, Tacoma Housing Now (THN) took the Port of Tacoma Travelodge for Emergency Pandemic Housing.

At least five people have died of exposure this winter alone. Not one more death is acceptable.

“While the City of Tacoma claims to provide hotel vouchers for houseless people, nobody we’ve talked to has ever seen these mysterious vouchers. Since the City is failing to house everyone in the middle of a world-historical pandemic, we’re housing people instead,” THN stated.

“Today, on Christmas Day, it seems fitting to remember that Jesus was a homeless man, and that he was born in a stable because there was no room at the inn,” the group added. “To celebrate Christmas, we demand a preferential option for the poor: the homeless over landlords. The homeless over real estate developers. The homeless over NIMBYs. A Community Land Trust.”

THN is at the Travelodge with a crowd of supporters. They invite the public to join their Christmas party, complete with balloons, decorations, and piñatas. They have donuts for the cops.

Tacoma Housing Now is a coalition of Tacoma residents working to end homelessness throughout our city. We support direct action to end our city’s housing crisis and get everyone housed. We fight against real estate developers and their politicians, sweeps, the police, bureaucratic delays, and empty talk — and any obstacle that stands in the way of housing for all.



Our primary demand is a Community Land Trust including as many vacant, publicly owned properties as are necessary to house Tacoma’s entire houseless population.



More information: www.tachousing.org/ and Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.