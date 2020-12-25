UPS Inspires Philanthropy with Unique Admission Gift

Tacoma – The University of Puget Sound recently announced its “Remake the World” initiative which celebrates the class of 2025 by empowering admitted students to engage with local nonprofit organizations. Each incoming student will choose one of five community programs to receive a small donation made by the university in their honor, with a total of $25,000 being donated across select local organizations in Pierce County focused on issues of climate, hunger, sexual abuse, equity, social justice and more.

The initiative gives new Puget Sound students the opportunity to start making a meaningful difference in the Tacoma community where they will be spending the next four years, before even stepping foot on campus. Community engagement will be integral to their experience at Puget Sound, whether through classroom study, internships, research, civic engagement or community partnerships. The initiative builds upon a liberal arts education that provides an important foundation for these future leaders by strengthening their intellectual development, creating a sense of self and fostering a desire and a responsibility to contribute to social progress and positive change.

“The unique challenges of this year have inspired us to think differently, and we wanted to harness the passion that we’re seeing from the next generation of college students,” said Isiaah Crawford, president of University of Puget Sound. “Rather than sending a keychain or a T-shirt, we wanted to congratulate our incoming class with an opportunity to start making an immediate impact and to cultivate a sense of community engagement and leadership that will guide them during their time at Puget Sound and throughout their careers and lives. This initiative is a vehicle through which our students can channel their desires to effect the world in a purposeful way.”

A study on long term effects of student philanthropy found positive effects on student awareness, learning, beliefs and intentions, with 86 percent of students making charitable contributions, and 71 percent engaging in volunteerism.

“To directly appeal to students’ ambition, we want to offer a welcome gift that is sustainable by inspiring philanthropy from day one of their college journey, and opening doors for long-term engagement with community organizations,” said Matthew Boyce, vice president of enrollment.

Each admitted student will receive an acceptance packet welcoming them to the Logger community in addition to information on how to submit their selection for a charitable donation to one of the following programs. Admitted students will be notified beginning Dec. 22, 2020; applications for admission to the class of 2025 are open through Jan. 15, 2021.

Citizens for a Healthy Bay – For more than 30 years, Citizens for a Healthy Bay has worked to achieve a thriving Commencement Bay for the benefit of the greater Puget Sound ecosystem.

– For more than 30 years, Citizens for a Healthy Bay has worked to achieve a thriving Commencement Bay for the benefit of the greater Puget Sound ecosystem. Nourish Pierce County – Through 25 local food bank distribution sites, Nourish Pierce County provides nutritious food and support services to people in need with compassion, dignity and respect.

– Through 25 local food bank distribution sites, Nourish Pierce County provides nutritious food and support services to people in need with compassion, dignity and respect. Rebuilding Hope! Sexual Assault Center for Pierce County – Through advocacy and therapy, Rebuilding Hope! Sexual Assault Center for Pierce County supports healing for those affected by sexual assault and abuse.

– Through advocacy and therapy, Rebuilding Hope! Sexual Assault Center for Pierce County supports healing for those affected by sexual assault and abuse. Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound – Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound works to level the playing field to ensure all young people can reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

– Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound works to level the playing field to ensure all young people can reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Tacoma Community House – Tacoma Community House helps immigrants, refugees and vulnerable young adults with financial stability, immigration status, English and job searching skills, counseling and housing.

To learn more about the initiative, contact Vice President for Enrollment Matt Boyce at mpboyce@pugetsound.edu.