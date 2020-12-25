Steilacoom Town Administrator’s Dec. 24 report to council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – January 5, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/86212686053

Planning Commission – January 11, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/86070874337

Civil Service Commission – January 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/86321639756

Preservation and Review Board – January 27, 2021 at 6:30 PM.

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Town Offices Closed:

Town offices will be closed Friday, December 25, 2020 – Christmas Day, and Friday, January 1st, 2021 – New Year’s Day. I wish all of you a safe and very merry Christmas.

Planning and Community Development :

Public Notices for Applications:

On a trial basis, we are posting public notices for development applications on the Town’s official website at

townofsteilacoom.org/. Current applications are:

1. Final Plat approval for Norberg Estates Phase II

2. Comprehensive Plan revisions and zoning of the mill site at 4302 Chambers Creek Road.

Community Services:

Fall Childcare:

The Town provides childcare from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 63 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

Emergency and other patrol incidents:

6 medical aid responses

17 suspicious circumstance/security checks

6 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

6 traffic stops

1 incident of firearm possession violation

1 incident of alcohol use within a park

Crimes against persons

1 incident of domestic violence/disturbance

Crimes against property

1 incident of burglary

1 incident of online attempted extortion

This past week our officers assisted a neighboring police agency in response to a victim of a shooting. The suspect in the shooting surrendered peacefully later in the day, and there were no reported fatalities.

Also this week, officers partnered with Cherrydale Elementary School parents in providing online readings of some choice selections from the school library.

Public Safety is grateful for the efforts of Public Works in treating our icy roadways.

From our families to yours, the Public Safety Department wishes all our neighbors a pleasant holiday.

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please see the Public Safety webpage for more details: townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on vactoring catch basins, open ditch maintenance, swept streets, deployed anti-icing brine as needed; performed additional maintenance on storm drain systems due to the heavy rains; conducted inspections on construction sites; along with other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued working on punch list items associated with the new lease at the SCC offices; assisted the Water/Sewer crew; inspected a trench in the 1500 block of Euclid: freshened up a cold patch on Stevens street which will be replaced with a permanent patch once the water taps are completed; and performed other maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed a final inspection on a home in the 2600 block of Worthington Street; maintained the area around well #4; reviewed the Norberg Estate developer’s engineers as-built drawings and returned them to them for corrections; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on grounds maintenance including pruning some of the bushes on the Main Street side of Town Hall; emptied garbage cans which continue to experience increased levels of use; cleaned around the recycle containers at the Community Center and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Christmas Treecycling:

The annual Christmas Treecycling Drop-Off will be held on the weekend of January 9th and 10th, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day at the Public Works (1030 Roe Street) utility yard. The annual event serves as a primary community recycling event and fund-raiser for Steilacoom Boy Scout Troop #71. A suggested minimum donation of $3.00 per tree will be collected in support of the Scouts.

We can only accept Christmas trees that have been cleaned of all decorations including lights, tinsel, garland, nailed-on bases, etc. Sorry, no flocked trees, wreaths or other vegetation accepted at this event.

Residents who subscribe to the curbside yardwaste recycling may cut up their cleaned trees and place them inside their yardwaste cart for pickup on their regularly scheduled day.

Recycling your tree through our annual event supports both our community conservation efforts and the Scouts from Steilacoom Troop #71. Thank You and Happy Holidays!

COVID-19 Resources:

A study is available for in-home COVID testing in Pierce County (scanpublichealth.org/)

Helping Researchers and Public Health Leaders Track the Spread of Coronavirus

To slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), we need to learn more about it. The SCAN study is providing free at-home testing for COVID-19. The findings will help our research partners, including Public Health – Seattle & King County and Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, keep people informed and make the best possible, data-driven decisions to protect our community.

Enroll online anytime, and we will deliver a test kit to you within about 24 hours.

Washington Exposure Notifications – WA Notify

Washington Exposure Notifications (also known as WA Notify) is a new tool that works through smartphones, without sharing any personal information, to alert users if they may have been exposed to COVID-19. It is completely private and doesn’t know or track who you are or where you go.

WANotify: www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/WANotify

Isolation versus Quarantine differences from CDC/DOH:

www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/CaseInvestigationsandContactTracing/IsolationandQuarantineforCOVID19

No-Cost Eviction Resolution Program Launched by Superior Court

Many landlords and tenants have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently there are both federal and state mandates suspending evictions based on the non-payment of rent. Once those mandates end, Pierce County expects a large number of eviction cases to be filed in Superior Court. To address this anticipated increase in eviction cases, Pierce County Superior Court has established an Eviction Resolution Program (ERP) which will require parties to engage in problem-solving steps before the cases come to court. This program is being offered at no cost.

The ERP was developed by the Washington State Superior Court Judges’ Association (SCJA) work group in partnership with the state Office of Civil Legal Aid. Landlords and tenants can find information on the ERP program at the following web sites:

Pierce County Superior Court: www.co.pierce.wa.us/122/Superior-Court

Housing Justice Project: www.tacomaprobono.org/hjp.html

Center for Dialogue and Resolution: centerforresolution.org

Superior Court Judges’ Association: www.courts.wa.gov/EvictionResolutionProgram