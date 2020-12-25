Pierce County Covid-19 Testing Station in Lakewood

For the most up-to-date information on the Pierce County COVID-19 Testing Station, click here.

Location: 3003 107th St S. Lakewood, 98499 Directions

Operating Hours:

Open: Wednesday – Sunday: 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Closed: Mondays and Tuesdays



NOTE: This site will be closed: Dec. 25, 31.

Phone: 253-798-6595

Email: pceoc@piercecountywa.gov,

Services Available: Covid-19 Testing

These tests are free. Identification is not required. On-site staff can help you register. Results are available in five to seven days.

COME PREPARED

To make the process go faster, please fill out these forms in advance. Complete both forms on your device. Print and bring the forms with you to the testing site. Complete one form for each person being tested in your group.

Contact form

Test form