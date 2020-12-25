399 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed Dec. 24

On Dec. 24, we confirmed 399 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A man in his 70s from Tacoma. He had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s from Tacoma. He had no known underlying health conditions.

We have reported 4,181 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 463.5. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 298.6.

Our totals are 23,795 cases and 280 deaths.

Record levels of testing over the past several weeks caught many new cases. The good news is our percent positive percent rate is declining.

Batch processing of tests at some labs can cause reporting delays. With the holidays, we may see more daily case count fluctuations. The 14-day average offers the most accurate look at current COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 522.3 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

