343 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed Dec. 23

On Dec. 23, we confirmed 343 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death:

A man in his 80s from Tacoma. He had no known underlying health conditions.

We have reported 4,502 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 499.1. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 321.6.

Our totals are 23,396 cases and 278 deaths.

Record levels of testing over the past several weeks caught many new cases. The good news is our percent positive percent rate is declining.

Batch processing of tests at some labs can cause reporting delays. The 14-day average offers the most accurate look at current COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 520.0 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

Today we begin reporting the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 with an antigen test. We will also record the number of people who died of COVID-19 confirmed by an antigen test. As with other deaths we report, COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death on their death certificate.

We estimate there have been 296 cumulative antigen-positive cases and 1 death among those who tested positive using an antigen test. These numbers are still under review, and will be revised as this review is completed. Read more in this Your Reliable Source blog.

