Mobile COVID-19 Testing in Lakewood on Jan. 9 at Fort Steilacoom Park

The Pierce County EOC will have Mobile Testing for COVID-19 at Fort Steilacoom Park at the Baseball field parking on the following dates:

Saturday, January 9th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For the most up-to-date information on this event, click here.

Location: 8714 87th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA 98498

These mobile testing stations are in the community so people can get tested for COVID-19. These tests are free. Identification is not required. On-site staff can help you register. Results are available in five to seven days. Complete one form for each person getting tested.

Get tested if you:

Experience fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea.

Were close to a person with COVID-19 or attended a gathering with many people.

Are in an at-risk community including: Alaska Native, American Indian, Black, Latinx, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islands.

Come prepared

To make the process go faster, please fill out this form in advance so you can be contacted with results. Fill out this form for the lab test. Complete both forms on your device. Print and bring the forms with you to the testing site. Complete one form for each person being tested in your group.

Results

Test results can take five to seven business days to become available. Positive tests are prioritized for notification. If you have not heard your results after the five to seven days have gone by, call (833) 723-0490.

Other options

There are other testing options in Pierce County beyond the mobile testing stations. Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has an updated list of additional sites where people can get tested.