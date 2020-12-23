First Little Free Pantry installed in Lakewood

The Rotary Club of Lakewood cut the ribbon on a Free Little Pantry at Lakewood Presbyterian Church on December 23.

“Little Free Pantries not only support neighbors who are facing food insecurity but also build micro-communities. They empower people to make immediate change toward their neighborhood. By way of neighbors helping neighbors and the stocking of Little Free Pantries, micro-communities form around this pillar and in turn connect neighbors who otherwise would not have met. Find a location nearest you and form community.”

Lakewood Rotarians Mark Edgecomb (left), Bob Zawilski (with scissors), and Barlow Buescher (Lakewood Presbyterian’s Pastor) cut the ribbon a Little Free Pantry.

Rotarian Bob Zawilski was the driving force behind this project. “Ultimately, we’d like to have one Little Free Pantry in all of Lakewood’s 10 communities,” said Zawilski.

All Little Free Pantries require a steady stream of non-perishable food. Care to help?

How can the community help? Non-perishable food will be a constant need. Lakewood Presbyterian will serve as the host and maintainer of this pantry. The church can be reached at 253-584-0900 or at 8601 104th St SW in Lakewood.

This box was produced and donated by Building Beyond the Walls.

If you’d like to work with Lakewood Rotary to put a Little Free Pantry in your neighborhood, email Bob Zawilski.