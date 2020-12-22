Track installation on MLK Jr. Way from S. 3rd St. to S. 6th Ave

Crews continue installing track on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S 3rd St to S. 6th Ave near Kaiser Permanente and Tacoma General. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. Emergency Department and Jackson Hall are best accessed via MLK Jr. Way southbound from Division Ave, or east from S 5th St. Please allow extra time to reach your appointment – thank you.

Crews continue to install track on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 17th St. to S. 19th St., and this work will continue until Dec. 30. The contractor also is installing track on E. 25th St. near the Operations and Maintenance Facility.

Looking ahead, crews plan to start installing a sewer line on Commerce St. from S. 9th St. to the crosswalk near the Theater District Station as soon as Jan. 4.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 17th Street, S. 18th Street, and E. 25th Street.

When

Week of December 21

Where

MLK Jr. Way from S. 6th Ave to S. 3rd St.– northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 17th St. to S. 19th St. – street closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 18th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

E. 25th Street from E. G St. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure.