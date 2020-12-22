State Board awards colleges nearly $5 million in CARES Act funding

The Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges awarded nearly $5 million in federal CARES Act dollars to community and technical colleges across the state as they work to restore workforce-related programs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-time grants come from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds provided by the CARES Act.

Workforce programs, in which 48% of the community and technical college system’s approximately 356,000 students were enrolled in the 2019-20 school year, were significantly disrupted in spring quarter by the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to stop its spread. These programs require a hands-on component, so measures like physical distancing and lab and classroom capacity impacted the number of students who could participate at any one time. The GEER grant is intended to help colleges as they find new and different ways to provide instruction so students can complete their programs and enter the job market ready for what employers need.

“There’s no question the pandemic has impacted our students and our colleges. Faculty and staff continue to look for innovative ways to teach our students, and these GEER grants will go a long way in that effort,” said Jan Yoshiwara, executive director of the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges. “These are the programs that will help get Washington state’s economy back on track. We thank Gov. Inslee for awarding the college system this funding.”

The colleges and the amount awarded are:

Bates Technical College: $130,689

Bellevue College: $199,154

Bellingham Technical College: $200,000

Big Bend Community College: $94,000

Centralia College: $50,000

Clark College: $195,820

Clover Park Technical College: $200,000

Columbia Basin College: $200,000

Edmonds College: $160,000

Everett Community College: $200,000

Grays Harbor College: $197,700

Green River College: $199,932

Highline College: $128,834

Lake Washington Institute of Technology: $200,000

Lower Columbia College: $170,796

North Seattle College: $56,668

Olympic College: $50,000

Pierce College: $102,984

Renton Technical College: $88,978

Seattle Central College: $200,000

Shoreline Community College: $180,900

Skagit Valley College: $189,510

South Puget Sound Community College: $190,837

South Seattle College: $102,464

Spokane Community College: $150,000

Spokane Falls Community College: $195,498

Tacoma Community College: $200,000

Walla Walla Community College: $138,411

Wenatchee Valley College: $199,482

Whatcom Community College: $177,346

Yakima Valley College: $199,997