Rep. Morgan Elected Chair of House Members of Color Caucus, Re-elected Deputy Majority Floor Leader

State Rep. Melanie Morgan (D-Parkland) was recently elected to serve as chair of the largest House Members of Color Caucus (MOCC) ever in the history of the Washington State Legislature. She is also returning to her role as deputy majority floor leader.

Returning for her second term in the House, Morgan will lead the 19-member MOCC as they seek to remove all barriers of racial discrimination through democratic processes, and to provide equity, access and opportunity for all communities of color.

The Members of Color Caucus now represents a third of the Democratic Caucus, and has a strong role in the shaping and framing of equitable legislation and budget priorities.

“My goal is to continue uplifting the work of the MOCC by providing guidance to lead through our colors and cultural wealth. By creating additional spaces to embrace our individual and collective histories, we will strengthen our work further. It is time for us to fully embrace our influence to guide our democracy towards a more equitable Washington. Our voices matter!” Morgan said.

Morgan will also serve in a critical role maintaining a smooth process as members vote on legislation in a virtual session. As deputy majority floor leader, Morgan will assist in coordination of House floor debates by ensuring that members have the resources, pathways, and speeches for their bills slated for floor debates.

“Together, we will be navigating through this virtual session for first time. It may be a bumpy ride at the start, but I am optimistic that we will prevail and continue to put people first and complete the people’s work on time. I am grateful for the confidence of my colleagues,” Morgan said.

In addition to her leadership roles, Morgan will serve on the Rural Development, Agriculture & Natural Resources, Commerce & Gaming, and Finance Committees.