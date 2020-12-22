Pierce County sewer rates to increase Jan. 1, 2021

Customers in Pierce County’s sewer service area will see a 3.75 percent increase in their sewer rates starting Jan. 1, 2021.

The Pierce County Council passed Ordinance No. 2019-77 which set the sewer rate as part of the 2020-21 biennial budget. There was also a rate increase in 2020.

Single-family residential customers will pay $53.89 monthly, up from $51.94 in 2020. Multi-family customers will pay $47.08 each month, up from $45.38.

Commercial customers will pay a basic service charge of $16.13 each month, up from $15.55. Commercial volume service charges vary by classification and will also increase by 3.75 percent from 2020. For specific sewer rate information, visit www.piercecountywa.gov/sewer-rates.

Governor Inslee’s Emergency Declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic included relief for sewer customers. Pierce County Council passed Emergency Ordinance No. 2020-44 providing relief from late fees and/or interest for sewer customers effective March 6, 2020 and extended through March 5, 2021.

Demand for County sewer treatment services has grown from treating five million gallons daily in 1984 to more than 19 million gallons daily in 2020. Area population growth is expected to continue to increase. Sewer rates pay for ongoing maintenance and operations of the sewer system to ensure reliable and safe wastewater treatment to protect and enhance water quality and meet the needs of people and businesses.

About the Pierce County sewer system

The Pierce County sewer system collects wastewater from a 117-square-mile area serving 314,000 customers in the communities of Parkland, Spanaway, Midland, South Hill, Graham, Frederickson, Tehaleh, Browns Point and Dash Point, University Place, Lakewood, DuPont, Milton, Steilacoom and portions of Tacoma, Edgewood and Fife.