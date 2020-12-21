Promising Futures: Lakeview fifth grader Lynnia Falefata-Gardinier

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Lakeview Hope Academy fifth grader Lynnia Falefata-Gardinier.

She has a variety of interests to help her learn new things and keep her busy. She enjoys drawing abstract works of art, teaching herself how to speak Japanese and reading comic books.

She is an avid singer and enjoys writing her own songs. Since May, she has been learning how to play the electric guitar so she can use it to help her with her songwriting. “It’s really hard,” she said. “I’m still just learning how to tune the strings.”

Lynnia is a math whiz. She loves solving complex problems and has been working on sixth grade assignments along with her normal fifth grade math lessons.



For her career, she is considering being a police officer or musician.