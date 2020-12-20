Kilmer to Hold End of Year Telephone Town Hall

Tacoma, WA – On Tuesday, December 22 at 6:00pm PT, Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) will hold a telephone town hall to provide an update on the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to answer questions from constituents.

In addition to a discussion on the legislation passed by Congress to support workers and families, Dr. Larry Corey, an internationally renowned expert in virology, immunology and vaccine development at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the co-leader of the vaccine testing program for the COVID-19 Prevention Network, will join the conversation to discuss COVID-19 vaccines and the road ahead.

“Even though we can’t meet in person right now, it’s important for me to hear from as many constituents as possible across our region,” said Rep. Kilmer. “I hope folks will be able to join the town hall to learn more about COVID-19 recovery, my ongoing efforts to ensure the federal government steps up to lend a hand to families and local employers, and to get your questions answered.”

Rep. Kilmer has held town halls so far in the 116th Congress in Port Angeles, Quilcene, Tacoma, Belfair, Poulsbo, Kingston, Gig Harbor, Montesano, Westport, Forks, over the phone, and on Facebook.

Press are welcome to join.

COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall – Tuesday, December 22, 6:00pm PT

WHO: Representative Derek Kilmer, Residents of the 6th Congressional District

WHAT: Telephone Town Hall on COVID-19

WHEN: Tuesday, December 22 at 6:00pm PT

WHERE: Residents of the 6th District can call to join the town hall using the following information – or listen over the internet at www.Facebook.com/Derek.Kilmer

Town Hall Telephone Number: 877-229-8493

PIN to Access Live Event: 111435