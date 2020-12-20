CPSD Staff Spotlight: CP High’s Assistant Principal Matt Fitney

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Clover Park High School assistant principal Matt Fiteny. He earned his master’s degree in educational leadership at Harvard University and helped start two charter schools before coming to CPSD five years ago.

His primary role at CPHS is as the school’s ninth grade administrator. “At this point, I know virtually every kid in the school,” he said. “Most of them started with me as their assistant principal.”

He has a passion for helping students finish high school. While in graduate school, his research focused on dropout prevention. He spent three years working at a school for students ages 17-24 who had already dropped out before deciding to start working with high school students directly.

“The ninth grade year is the best time to really get students engaged in school and to start their high school experience off well,” he said. “I love getting to know students and figuring out where they excel and where they struggle. Then I work with them to help figure out their next steps.”