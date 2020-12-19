Temporary changes in place for southbound I-5 exit 133 to I-705 and SR 7 in Tacoma

TACOMA – During the overnight hours of Thursday, Dec. 17, Guy F. Atkinson Construction crews shifted three lanes of southbound Interstate 5 on to new roadway surface near Portland Avenue in Tacoma.

While the new roadway surface provides a smooth ride near Portland Avenue, the traffic shift also creates a new temporary location to exit to I-705 and State Route 7 at City Center exit 133.

Southbound I-5 travelers heading to exit 133 will cross the Puyallup River Bridge and exit to I-705 and SR 7 near Portland Avenue and Bay Street. This change means southbound I-5 travelers using exit 133 will exit much earlier than before.

This is a temporary new location for the exit that will remain in place until spring 2021.

Travelers are encouraged to give themselves extra time to get accustomed to the changes and pay attention to the reduced speed limit in the work zone.

This work is part of a project that widens I-5 to build and connect high occupancy vehicle lanes in Tacoma.

