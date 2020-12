In 2020, the city of Lakewood received a total of $2.685 Million dollars in CARES Act funds through the state of Washington. These funds were used for COVID-19 related expenses incurred between March 1, 2020 and November 30, 2020 by small and commercial businesses, residential landlords for tenant rental assistance, community partners, non-profits, other government entities, and the City of Lakewood. Read more at the City’s website.

