Clover Park School District shares equity journey at state school board conference

School Board President Dr. Marty Schafer, Superintendent Ron Banner and Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Program Manager Grant Twyman presented on the district’s equity journey at the Washington State School Board Directors’ Association (WSSDA) annual conference in November.

The presentation was an organic conversation outlining the essential components of launching and sustaining equity within a school district and community. Schafer, Banner and Twyman discussed maintaining a growth mindset, building strategic vision around equity and why school boards should embrace equity for all.

“The impact that we can have in the community is as a champion for equity,” Schafer said. “The stronger your community is the better you’re going to be able to face whatever barriers come.”

You can view the full video presentation on our district YouTube channel.