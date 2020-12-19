341 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed Dec. 19

On Dec. 19, we confirmed 341 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

We have reported 4,879 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 540.9. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 348.5.

Our totals are 22,535 cases and 272 deaths.

Record levels of testing over the last several weeks caught many new cases. The good news is our percent positive percent is starting to decline.

Batch processing of tests at some labs can cause reporting delays. So, the 14-day average offers the most accurate look at current COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 532.2 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

