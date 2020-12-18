University Place Chief’s Corner

I hope by now you’ve received your copy of our fall issue of the Public Safety newsletter. Copies were mailed to all U.P. addresses. In addition to several important stories about crime and safety issues in our city, you’ll also find brief recaps of the five sessions we hosted during our Fall Public Safety Academy.

Because of COVID, our Academy sessions were held virtually, but the good news is that even if you could not participate at the time, you can now view the first two sessions on the City’s YouTube channel. This week, we debut our second session, which focused on Use of Force. This session was led by Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Jason Youngman, who provided an in-depth look at the PCSD’s patrol procedures and Use of Force protocols, including:

Case Law regarding Reasonable Use of Force

Crime and Use of Force statistics

Force options

Defensive Tactics Training received by deputies

His presentation included powerful videos as well as hands-on demonstrations of proper use of batons, tasers and physical restraints. It was accompanied by a robust question and answer session with participants. I encourage everyone who was not able to participate in the Academy to watch these sessions, including this one, which is likely to answer many questions people have about use of force and how, contrary to some public opinion, PCSD officers are trained to use force as a last resort, not an opening salvo.

As always, if you have questions, let me know. I welcome the opportunity to help increase understanding of our protocols and training.