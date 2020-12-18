Tacoma Link rail repair at Pacific Ave. and E. 21st St occurs during weekend of Dec. 19 at night

On the existing Tacoma Link system, crews will repair rail at Pacific Avenue and East 21st Street on Saturday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20 at night. The repair work includes cutting, grinding and welding rail, and pouring concrete around the rail.

Work hours are Saturday from 10:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. and Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. To reduce impacts to businesses and the travelling public, Sound Transit obtained a noise variance from the City of Tacoma to do this work at night. Link will continue to operate during the day. A lane of traffic will be open in all directions at the Pacific Avenue and East 21st Street intersection.

COVID-19. The health and safety of all workers on Sound Transit’s construction sites are of utmost importance to us. Our contractors have primary responsibility for their wellbeing while working on our projects. Sound Transit is actively working with the contractors and construction management teams on all our projects to assure that public health guidelines are being followed.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at the Pacific Avenue and East 21st Street intersection.

When

Saturday, Dec. 19 from 10:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. and Sunday, Dec. 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

More

Noise producing activities include the equipment to cut and grind the rail, concrete trucks, and generators and lighting equipment.

Construction materials and equipment may be stored in the street right-of-way.

Tacoma Link will continue to operate during the day.

Bus stops will temporarily be relocated during this work. Visit PierceTransit.org for more information.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.