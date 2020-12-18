Steilacoom Town Administrator Dec. 18 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – January 5, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/86212686053

Planning Commission – January 11, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/86070874337

Civil Service Commission – January 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/86321639756

Preservation and Review Board – January 27, 2021 at 6:30 PM.

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Town Offices Closed:

Town offices will be closed Friday, December 25, 2020 – Christmas Day and Friday, January 1st, 2021 – New Year’s Day.

Planning and Community Development:

Public Notices for Applications:

On a trial basis, we are posting public notices for development applications on the Town’s official website at

townofsteilacoom.org/. Current applications are:

1. Final Plat approval for Norberg Estates Phase II

2. Comprehensive Plan revisions and zoning of the mill site at 4302 Chambers Creek Road.

Community Services:

Fall Childcare:

The Town will be providing childcare this Fall from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 82 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

Emergency and other patrol incidents:

9 medical aid responses

33 suspicious circumstance/security checks

5 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

9 traffic stops

4 motor vehicle collisions

Crimes against persons:

2 incidents of domestic violence/disturbance

Crimes against property:

1 incident of motor vehicle hit and run

This past week, we experienced a collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian. Initial investigation indicated that the weather was dark and rainy, and the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, attempted to cross the street outside of a marked crosswalk, and unexpectedly entered the roadway with minimal warning to the approaching vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Public Safety encourages our residents and guests to remember some of the best practices while walking during hours of darkness and inclement weather:

Wear highly visible clothing

Cross only at marked crosswalks

Maintain cognizance of approaching traffic

Also, this past week, one of our officers assisted in arresting an individual wanted for a felony crime from another jurisdiction. During that arrest, the suspect lost control of their dog, and the roughly 80-pound dog charged at our officer. Our officer fired a Taser toward the dog, but the device missed its target. Due to the audible sound of the device, the dog temporarily fled until it was later captured and released to family. No injuries were suffered by our officer or the dog.

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please see the Public Safety webpage for more details: townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on vactoring catch basins, open ditch maintenance, blowing sidewalks, processed right-of-way permits for third-party contractors; performed NPDES inspections on construction sites along with other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew conducted maintenance on the Sunnyside pump station; installed a permanent service in the 1900 block of Rainier Street; continued working on punch list items associated with the new lease at the SCC offices; assisted the Water/Sewer crew; and performed other maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew coordinated with Norberg Estate developer’s engineers to obtain as-built drawings; performed semi-annual maintenance at the Sunnyside pump station; coordinated contract documents for the Marietta Street lift station project; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on grounds maintenance and leaf removal and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Christmas Treecycling:

The annual Christmas Treecycling Drop-Off will be held on the weekend of January 9th and 10th, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day at the Public Works (1030 Roe Street) utility yard. The annual event serves as a primary community recycling event and fund-raiser for Steilacoom Boy Scout Troop #71. A suggested minimum donation of $3.00 per tree will be collected in support of the Scouts.

We can only accept Christmas trees that have been cleaned of all decorations including lights, tinsel, garland, nailed-on bases, etc. Sorry, no flocked trees, wreaths or other vegetation accepted at this event.

Residents who subscribe to the curbside yardwaste recycling may cut up their cleaned trees and place them inside their yardwaste cart for pickup on their regularly scheduled day.

Recycling your tree through our annual event supports both our community conservation efforts and the Scouts from Steilacoom Troop #71. Thank You and Happy Holidays!

COVID-19 Resources:

A study is available for in-home COVID testing in Pierce County (scanpublichealth.org/)

Helping Researchers and Public Health Leaders Track the Spread of Coronavirus

To slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), we need to learn more about it. The SCAN study is providing free at-home testing for COVID-19. The findings will help our research partners, including Public Health – Seattle & King County and Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, keep people informed and make the best possible, data-driven decisions to protect our community.

Enroll online anytime, and we will deliver a test kit to you within about 24 hours.

Washington Exposure Notifications – WA Notify

Washington Exposure Notifications (also known as WA Notify) is a new tool that works through smartphones, without sharing any personal information, to alert users if they may have been exposed to COVID-19. It is completely private and doesn’t know or track who you are or where you go.

WANotify: www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/WANotify

Isolation versus Quarantine differences from CDC/DOH:

www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/CaseInvestigationsandContactTracing/IsolationandQuarantineforCOVID19

No-Cost Eviction Resolution Program Launched by Superior Court

Many landlords and tenants have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently there are both federal and state mandates suspending evictions based on the non-payment of rent. Once those mandates end, Pierce County expects a large number of eviction cases to be filed in Superior Court. To address this anticipated increase in eviction cases, Pierce County Superior Court has established an Eviction Resolution Program (ERP) which will require parties to engage in problem-solving steps before the cases come to court. This program is being offered at no cost.

The ERP was developed by the Washington State Superior Court Judges’ Association (SCJA) work group in partnership with the state Office of Civil Legal Aid. Landlords and tenants can find information on the ERP program at the following web sites:

Pierce County Superior Court: www.co.pierce.wa.us/122/Superior-Court

Housing Justice Project: www.tacomaprobono.org/hjp.html

Center for Dialogue and Resolution: centerforresolution.org

Superior Court Judges’ Association: www.courts.wa.gov/EvictionResolutionProgram