No-cost eviction resolution program launched by Superior Court

Many landlords and tenants have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently there are both federal and state mandates suspending evictions based on the non-payment of rent. Once those mandates end, Pierce County expects a large number of eviction cases to be filed in Superior Court.

To address this anticipated increase in eviction cases, Pierce County Superior Court has established an Eviction Resolution Program (ERP) which will require parties to engage in problem-solving steps before the cases come to court. This program is being offered at no cost.

The goal of the ERP is to bring tenants and landlords together with trained Eviction Resolution Specialists to explore solutions. This includes accessing state and local rent assistance and creating realistic payment plans that will help tenants retain their housing and avoid eviction, while landlords benefit from continuity of occupancy and income.

The ERP was developed by the Washington State Superior Court Judges’ Association (SCJA) work group in partnership with the state Office of Civil Legal Aid. Landlords and tenants can find information on the ERP program at the following web sites:

Pierce County Superior Court: www.co.pierce.wa.us/122/Superior-Court

Housing Justice Project: www.tacomaprobono.org/hjp.html

Center for Dialogue and Resolution: centerforresolution.org

Superior Court Judges’ Association: www.courts.wa.gov/EvictionResolutionProgram