Lakewood hosting 25th Anniversary Art Contest

In celebration of the City of Lakewood’s 25th Anniversary we are asking artists to reflect on the diverse commUNITY in Lakewood. This contest is for Lakewood residents, those attending school in Lakewood or who work in Lakewood. Students from our Friendship, the City of Gimhae, Republic of South Korea, will also participate.

There is no entry fee to participate in this contest.

The arts have an amazing ability to create a sense of togetherness and to celebrate diversity, belonging, and community. The arts can help decrease stress and reduce loneliness. The arts can provide opportunities to reflect and process experiences and feelings, to help imagine our future, and to connect us through our common humanity.

Themes: There are two themes for the contest. Artists can submit no more than one entry for each theme.

THEME 1: UNITY

Local artists can create a reflection of their experiences, memories, hopes, and feelings based on the theme of Unity. The theme was developed by Hank Jones of the Lakewood Youth Council.

THEME 2: LOVE LAKEWOOD

February is the month of the City’s Anniversary as well as Valentines Day. What do you love about Lakewood? This can be places, pets, natural resources, cultural diversity, memories, people, activities, traditions, festivals, and other things you love about Lakewood.

TIMELINE:

Entry deadline: January 15, 2021

Winners Announced: February 26, 2021

Digital Exhibit: February 26th (Anniversary Day) on the City’s website

Physical Exhibit: TBD based on COVID-19. Exhibits will be shown at:

City of Lakewood 25 th Anniversary Celebration Events

Anniversary Celebration Events Twin Star Credit Union

SummerFEST

Sister Cities International Festival

Lakewood Farmers Market.

Artwork submitted by students from Lakewood’s friendship city of Gimhae, Republic of South Korea will be shown with the digital and physical art exhibits. Gimhae students click here for information.

ART MEDIUMS:

Artists can use a variety of mediums, including:

Photography

Collage

Painting

Drawing

Mural

Canvas

Sculptures

Mixed media

HOW TO ENTER:

Email required materials (listed below) to Sally Martinez at smartinez@cityoflakewood.us

Email must include:

Subject line: 25th Anniversary Art Contest

25th Anniversary Art Contest Full name

Grade and school (if student) or “adult category“

Phone number

Email

Theme (Unity or LOVE LAKEWOOD).

Title of your work

Medium & Dimensions

Artists must submit one (1) high-resolution image of each entry. You may take a picture of your art with your phone. Images should be at least 300 ppi resolution. Images smaller than 600 pixels per side are not recommended. If your artwork is 3D, be aware that only 2D images will be displayed. Label the submitted image of your artwork with the following title: name.titleofart.grade.jpg

Statement explaining the thinking behind your work of art. No longer than 100 words. Please note that your statements will accompany your art work when displayed.

PRIZES

Art will be judged by the Lakewood Arts Commission, Lakewood Youth Council, Chamber of Commerce, Pierce County Library, and Twin Star Credit Union.

Visa gift cards, provided by Twin Star Credit Union, will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, 3rd place in each category.

Award Categories – Award Prize 1st, 2nd, 3rd:

1st to 4th grade – $150, $75, $25

5th to 8th grade – $150, $75, $25

9th to 12th grade – $150, $75, $25

Adults – $500, $250, $100

Overall winner may have their art featured on a signal box (utility) wrap.

First place in each category will have a picture of their art featured in Lakewood Connections Magazine. This magazine goes to over 30,000 households and businesses in Lakewood.

Top 10 submissions in each category will be featured on the City’s website.

All entries, other than the top winners, will be put in a raffle for prizes.

Learn more at the City of Lakewood’s website.